Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 17
10:34 p.m.: Marvin E. Murphy II, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Incidents
Feb. 17
7:20 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in Sandusky.
3:29 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 6600 block of W. Base Road.
3:53 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 17
11:11 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
11:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
3:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
6:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
10:20 p.m.: Theft reported n the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
Feb. 18
12:17 a.m .: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:02 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
