Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 11
9:05 a.m.: Counterfeiting reported in the 900 block of N. Ind. 229.
Dec. 12
11:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1100 block of N. Ind. 229.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 11
3:34 p.m.: John Edmond Lanham, 50, Florence, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
7:18 p.m.: Katlyn Dian Hall, 20, Vevay, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 12
12:14 a.m.: David M. Hileman, 31, Walton, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
12:14 a.m.: Dorothy Weaver, 36, Verona, Ky., was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of paraphernalia.
4:35 p.m.: Robin M. Burden, 41, North Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Dec. 13
2:14 p.m.: Levi Perry, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Incidents
Dec. 11
10:32 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 8800 block of W.CR 850 S.
3:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 200 S.
Dec. 13
12:29 a.m.: Battery reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 20 W., Westport.
12:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. CR 750 W.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 11
4:39 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported in the 400 block of W. Main St.
4:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Dr.
6:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and First.
10:44 p.m.: Voyeurism reported in the 1800 block of N. Carver St.
Dec. 12
11:14 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 133.
6:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Broadway St.
Dec. 13
12:29 a.m.: Battery reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 20 W., Westport.
12:02 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Central.
12:46 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway St.
2:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Dove Ct.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 11
12:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at 575 E. and 75 N., Milan.
3:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5900 block of W. U.S. 50, Holton.
3:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 6400 block of W. Versailles St., Holton.
4:41 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 7100 block of W. U.S. 50, Holton.
5:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of E. CR 100 S., Milan.
Dec. 12
10:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of W. CR 200 S., Versailles.
Dec. 13
2 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 3900 block of N. Delaware Road, Milan.
12:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of W. CR 450 S., Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 11
10:41 a.m.: Thomas Lee James Walston, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuan, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:14 a.m.: Dravin Marie Isaacs, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 13
1:38 a.m.: Jason Paul Hockmuth, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having been licensed.
4:41 p.m.: Demi Rene Mullins, 28, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.