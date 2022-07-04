Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
July 2
6:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4769 N. CR 880 E. Greensburg and New Point were also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Philip and Donald Kramer.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 3
12:37 a.m.: Cameron Anthony David Adams, 21, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:47 a.m.: Justin Michael Edwards, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
10:08 a.m.: Glen A. McCullough, 54, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Greensburg Fire
July 4
4:14 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 520 W. North Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by David Magargel.
