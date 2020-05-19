Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.