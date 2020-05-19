Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GREENSBURG
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
May 18
1:03 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
11:16 p.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 45, Westport, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive on preliminary charges of battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
May 19
10:16 a.m.: Michael E. Roberts, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:40 a.m.: Tanner Chad Everage, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1000 block of E. North Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
7:34 p.m.: Lisa Ann Crawford, 59, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 18
8:24 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.
May 19
3:44 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
May 18
8:16 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of E. Fifth Street.
1:06 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
7:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
May 19
3:44 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of E. Main Street.
11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
RUSHVILLE
Incidents
May 16
12:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Ninth Street.
May 16
1:15 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
5:11 p.m.: Disorderly conduct reported in the 1500 block of N. Main Street.
May 17
9:58 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Seventh and Harrison.
May 18
1:59 p.m.: Automobile theft reported in the 8700 block of S. CR 1000 W.
May 19
12:01 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.