Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
12:20 a.m.: Skyler Eric Rice, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing a controlled substance.
Jan. 16
10:22 p.m.: Jeffery K. Carvalho, 38, Lincoln, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
Jan. 17
12:03 a.m.: Craig Alan Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, confinement, resisting, and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 18
12:07 a.m.: Edgardo Alffredo Mayorquin Abrego, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a license with a prior.
2:55 a.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 3
3:55 p.m.: Billy J. McCoy Jr., 45, Vernon, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 4
7:31 p.m.: Kimberly J. Smith, 51, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Jan. 6
11:40 p.m.: Misty D. Dyer, 43, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Jan. 8
5:06 a.m.: Amy E. McConnell, 43, New Point, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Jan. 14
11:53 p.m.: Anthony E. Hyser, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 15
12:32 a.m.: Jonathan R. Doerflein, 42, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 16
9:18 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1515 W. Ind. 46, Greensburg.
Jan. 17
5:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1235 S. Millhousen Road. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Andrea M. McKee.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
12:22 p.m.: James Michael Dyer, 67, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
6:40 p.m.: McKenzie Joyce Brown, 22, Homer, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
7:55 p.m.: Erica J. Riordan, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Jan. 15
8:45 p.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
