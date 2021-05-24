Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 21
7:52 a.m.: Justin Clay Hollin, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:30 a.m.: Eric P. Klosterkemper, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.
2:40 p.m.: Zach Bennett, 28, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 22
11:11 p.m.: Kevin Dale Bowling, 54, Scottsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 17
9:10 a.m.: Dustin A. Buckhave, 32, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:30 p.m.: James A. Lawrence, 48, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3 p.m.: Anthony Pierce, 23, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:11 p.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:30 p.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
May 18
3:30 p.m.: Tiffany D. Murphy, 39, Liberty, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 19
9 a.m.: Thomas J. Combs, 52, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6 p.m.: Jason C. Ott, 45, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:11 p.m.: Vanessa H. Elliott, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 20
10:50 a.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.
2:10 p.m.: Jesse L. Dishmon, 32, Muncie, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
6:18 p.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.
May 21
8:39 a.m.: Dustin L. Keller, 32, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 23
10:50 a.m.: Brooke N. McCoy, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
4:20 p.m.: Ross A. Hunt, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 24
2:05 a.m.: Bill C. Lynam, 19, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.