Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

May 21

7:52 a.m.: Justin Clay Hollin, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:30 a.m.: Eric P. Klosterkemper, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.

2:40 p.m.: Zach Bennett, 28, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 22

11:11 p.m.: Kevin Dale Bowling, 54, Scottsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or higher.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

May 17

9:10 a.m.: Dustin A. Buckhave, 32, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:30 p.m.: James A. Lawrence, 48, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3 p.m.: Anthony Pierce, 23, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:11 p.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:30 p.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.

May 18

3:30 p.m.: Tiffany D. Murphy, 39, Liberty, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 19

9 a.m.: Thomas J. Combs, 52, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6 p.m.: Jason C. Ott, 45, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:11 p.m.: Vanessa H. Elliott, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 20

10:50 a.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.

2:10 p.m.: Jesse L. Dishmon, 32, Muncie, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:18 p.m.: Randi E. Meyer, 34, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting.

May 21

8:39 a.m.: Dustin L. Keller, 32, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 23

10:50 a.m.: Brooke N. McCoy, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

4:20 p.m.: Ross A. Hunt, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 24

2:05 a.m.: Bill C. Lynam, 19, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

