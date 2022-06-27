Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
June 26
11:33 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 26,000 block of Stipps Hill Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 24
9:56 p.m.: Dalton Fitzgerald Duncan, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.
9:56 p.m.: Diesel Patrick Duncan, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.
9:56 p.m.: Drake Aryan Duncan, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.
June 26
1:54 a.m.: Baylee Renay Curtis, 22, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:54 a.m.: Jesse A. Luther, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
June 25
6:05 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of E. Base Road.
Millhousen Fire
June 24
4:35 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 700 S. and 550 E. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 26
11:01 p.m.: Hector L. Santiago, 21, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of strangulation.
June 27
2:49 a.m.: Lindsay M. Baxley, 31, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
St. Paul Fire
June 26
8:28 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 126.
