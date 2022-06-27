Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

June 26

11:33 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 26,000 block of Stipps Hill Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 24

9:56 p.m.: Dalton Fitzgerald Duncan, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.

9:56 p.m.: Diesel Patrick Duncan, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.

9:56 p.m.: Drake Aryan Duncan, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate injury.

June 26

1:54 a.m.: Baylee Renay Curtis, 22, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:54 a.m.: Jesse A. Luther, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Greensburg Fire

June 25

6:05 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of E. Base Road.

Millhousen Fire

June 24

4:35 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 700 S. and 550 E. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 26

11:01 p.m.: Hector L. Santiago, 21, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of strangulation.

June 27

2:49 a.m.: Lindsay M. Baxley, 31, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

St. Paul Fire

June 26

8:28 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 126.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you