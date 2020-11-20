Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 18
3:22 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Ind. 46 and S. Pocket Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 18
7:30 p.m.: Mark Alan Ring, 58, Lake Isabella, California, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Nov. 18
11:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5000 block of W. Old Hwy. 46.
2:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 18
8:39 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at East and McKee.
7:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
8:08 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.
8:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Monfort St.
9:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of W. 15th St.
9:19 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of N. Liberty Circle.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 18
4:33 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 500 block of W. CR 200 N., Osgood.
(Note: Due to technical difficulties all police reports were not available in time to be included here. Any missed information will be included in Tuesday's Daily News.)
