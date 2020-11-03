Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 2
12:38 p.m.: Michael Lee Lawles, 53, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:14 p.m.: Amy Marlo Murphy, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.
3:22 p.m.: Colton James Imel, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
5:09 p.m.: Layne Michael Schwartz, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:57 p.m.: Karen Sue Gaerte, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
9:33 p.m.: Shawn S. Fuller, 36, Greenburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 3
11:06 a.m.: Marvin E. Murphy II, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery by bodily waste and domestic battery resulting in moderate injury.
3:24 p.m.: Carrie Anne Mosier, 24, Kokomo, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:47 p.m.: Robert L. Sizemore, 51, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 4
2:53 a.m.: Christopher G. Beckner, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Nov. 2
9:37 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
Nov. 3
3:24 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. CR 850 E.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Oct. 30
1 p.m.: Adam M. Blanken, 22, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
2:40 p.m.: Dillon J. Richardson, 34, Bedford, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
8:26 p.m.: Sara J. Bush, 60, Guilford, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Oct. 31
12:37 a.m.: Harold A. Powers, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
4:15 p.m.: Donald W. Redd, 33, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
7:51 p.m.: Crystal A. Durham, 42, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.
7:51 p.m.: Jay P. Lynn, 34, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Sept. 1
12:58 a.m.: Christian Lewis, 25, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
1:44 a.m.: Valerie M. Ripperger, 19, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment, operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Nov. 3
10:54 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
2:02 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison St.
9:31 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Dr.
Nov. 2
11:08 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln St.
5:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Kathy's Way.
9:37 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
New Point Fire Dept.
Nov. 3
4:23 p.m. Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 3
12:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 2
2:59 p.m.: Dennis J. Cole, 39, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
