Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
Sept. 6
4:29 p.m.: Alex D. Morrow, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.
5:11 p.m.: Jeremy J. Phillips, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing/improper sale of a legend drug.
Sept. 7
1:05 p.m.: Robert Lewis Nick, 44, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Sept. 6
12:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1118 E. CR 100 S., Greensburg.
5:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Hoeing Supply, 419 W. Mill Street.
Sept. 7
11:54 p.m.: Crash, type unknown reported at 2562 S. CR 60 SW.
