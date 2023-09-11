blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrests

Sept. 6

4:29 p.m.: Alex D. Morrow, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.

5:11 p.m.: Jeremy J. Phillips, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing/improper sale of a legend drug.

Sept. 7

1:05 p.m.: Robert Lewis Nick, 44, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.

Sept. 6

12:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1118 E. CR 100 S., Greensburg.

5:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Hoeing Supply, 419 W. Mill Street.

Sept. 7

11:54 p.m.: Crash, type unknown reported at 2562 S. CR 60 SW.

