Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Nov. 5

2:56 p.m.: Joseph Lee McKenney, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 4900 block of S. CR 240 W. on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

Incidents

2:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of S. CR 240 W. on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

4:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. CR 800 N.

6:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S.

9:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 5

8:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

12:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1700 block of W. Republic Court.

4:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.

4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

5:07 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

7:05 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

7:15 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

7:26 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of E. Edward Drive.

New Point Marshal

Nov. 5

Greensburg Fire Department

Nov. 5

2:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

