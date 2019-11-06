Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 5
2:56 p.m.: Joseph Lee McKenney, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 4900 block of S. CR 240 W. on a preliminary charge of identity deception.
Incidents
2:56 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of S. CR 240 W. on a preliminary charge of identity deception.
4:04 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. CR 800 N.
6:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S.
9:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 5
8:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
12:20 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1700 block of W. Republic Court.
4:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:07 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
7:05 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
7:15 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
7:26 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of E. Edward Drive.
New Point Marshal
Nov. 5
6:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 215 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 5
2:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
4:08 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
4:13 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.