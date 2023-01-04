Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 2

5:03 a.m.: Jonathan E. Carter, 45, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

3:43 p.m.: Derek Lamont Jackson, 37, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

10:59 p.m.: Riley W. Bowling, 26, Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Jan. 3

12:33 a.m.: Issiah Luke Kuntz, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 28

12:32 p.m.: Ian W. Whitham, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Dec. 29

12:54 p.m.: Lindsey R. Peters, 21, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

12:54 p.m.: Tanner D. Thompson, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Dec. 30

9:46 p.m.: Jamison D. Hunter, 25, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

4:37 p.m.: Thomas A. Kramer, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Dec. 31

9:47 p.m.: Deven L. Morris, 22, Fairfield Towns, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Jan. 2

3:07 a.m.: James B. Lahmann, 42, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

5:44 p.m.: Crystal A. Wesley, 39, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

New Point Fire

Jan. 3

6:09 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Petro Truck Stop, 1409 S. CR 850 E.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 31

5:15 p.m.: Cody Shane Bolen, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth and possession of meth.

9:49 p.m.: Luis Fernando, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:42 p.m.: Daniel Brandon Shuler, 43, Seymour, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.

Jan. 1

4:57 p.m.: Brandon Steele, 29, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

6:19 p.m.: Van Cung Tum, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and vehicle theft with a prior.

8:06 p.m.: Michael Alexander Cox, 20, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and minor in consumption of alcohol.

Jan. 2

7:58 p.m.: Andrew Kirk Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.

Jan. 3

1:17 a.m.: Michael Lee Walters, 59, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

