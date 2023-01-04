Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 2
5:03 a.m.: Jonathan E. Carter, 45, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
3:43 p.m.: Derek Lamont Jackson, 37, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
10:59 p.m.: Riley W. Bowling, 26, Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Jan. 3
12:33 a.m.: Issiah Luke Kuntz, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 28
12:32 p.m.: Ian W. Whitham, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Dec. 29
12:54 p.m.: Lindsey R. Peters, 21, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
12:54 p.m.: Tanner D. Thompson, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Dec. 30
9:46 p.m.: Jamison D. Hunter, 25, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
4:37 p.m.: Thomas A. Kramer, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Dec. 31
9:47 p.m.: Deven L. Morris, 22, Fairfield Towns, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 2
3:07 a.m.: James B. Lahmann, 42, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
5:44 p.m.: Crystal A. Wesley, 39, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
New Point Fire
Jan. 3
6:09 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Petro Truck Stop, 1409 S. CR 850 E.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 31
5:15 p.m.: Cody Shane Bolen, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth and possession of meth.
9:49 p.m.: Luis Fernando, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:42 p.m.: Daniel Brandon Shuler, 43, Seymour, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 1
4:57 p.m.: Brandon Steele, 29, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
6:19 p.m.: Van Cung Tum, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and vehicle theft with a prior.
8:06 p.m.: Michael Alexander Cox, 20, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and minor in consumption of alcohol.
Jan. 2
7:58 p.m.: Andrew Kirk Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Jan. 3
1:17 a.m.: Michael Lee Walters, 59, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
