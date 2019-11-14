Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Incidents

Nov. 13

5:44 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 850 E. and 150 N.

7:04 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 400 N.

Nov. 14

12:09 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1400 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 13

12:54 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:48 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W.Washington Street.

5:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

6:39 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

6:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of W. Briarwood Way.

6:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Burney Fire Department

Nov. 13

7:04 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 400 N. The Clarksburg, Greensburg, and New Point fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you