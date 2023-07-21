Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 20
6:13 p.m.: Obdulio Miguel Lopez Garcia, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while having never obtained a license, second offense.
Greensburg Fire
July 20
6:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3700 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Zachary Clay Herrmann, 36, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, stalking, and probation violation.
