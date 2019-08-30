Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 29
8:22 a.m.: Jeffrey Wayne Green, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear and an unspecified warrant.
10:16 a.m.: Ezequiel Gutierez, 54, address not listed, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of fraud.
10:16 a.m.: Carlos Martinez-Reyna, 58, Tifton, Georgia, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
1:09 p.m.: Charles Robert Roach, 41, Evansville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Aug. 30
12:07 a.m.: Shannon Lee Stark, 49, Greenwood, was arrested in the 900 block of Kathy's Way on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Aug. 29
6:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.
8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.
11:30 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 195 S.
11:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 340 N.
Aug. 30
2:20 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 29
8:55 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
10:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.
1:24 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
5:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
11 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
Burney Fire Department
Aug. 29
8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 29
3:29 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Letts Fire Department
Aug. 29
8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.
