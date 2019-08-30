Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 29

8:22 a.m.: Jeffrey Wayne Green, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear and an unspecified warrant.

10:16 a.m.: Ezequiel Gutierez, 54, address not listed, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of fraud.

10:16 a.m.: Carlos Martinez-Reyna, 58, Tifton, Georgia, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

1:09 p.m.: Charles Robert Roach, 41, Evansville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Aug. 30

12:07 a.m.: Shannon Lee Stark, 49, Greenwood, was arrested in the 900 block of Kathy's Way on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Aug. 29

6:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.

8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.

11:30 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 195 S.

11:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 340 N.

Aug. 30

2:20 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 29

8:55 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

10:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.

1:24 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.

5:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

11 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

Burney Fire Department

Aug. 29

8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 29

3:29 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.

Letts Fire Department

Aug. 29

8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 850 W.

Tags