Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 11
8:01 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. 10th Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
July 11
11:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Base Road.
8:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
10:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
5:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.
6:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
