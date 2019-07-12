Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 11

8:01 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. 10th Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

July 11

11:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Base Road.

8:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

10:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Greensburg Police Department

5:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.

6:51 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

7:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

