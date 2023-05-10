Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrests May 4

9:11 p.m.: Jacob T. Morgan, 39, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and possession of paraphernalia.

May 7

12:32 a.m.: Theodore M. Parkhurst III, 39, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

12:43 a.m.: Meghan R. Anders, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

May 9

9:50 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 85 S. Oak Court.

11:17 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street.

