Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 21
6:05 a.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
8:37 a.m.: Kayla Jo Hooten, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:17 p.m.: Shannon Shae Paboucek, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4:41 p.m.: Derek Dion Wells, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
7:01 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.
10:25 p.m.: Dana M. Martin, 42, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor.
11:19 p.m.: Larry Wayne Smith, Terre Haute, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and public intoxication.
June 22
1:07 a.m.: Laura Marie Kennelly, 39, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic offender.
6:27 a.m.: Shaun Lee Jones, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:27 a.m.: Li Jinhui, 32, Shaanxi Province, Ni'an City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
2:07 p.m.: Alesia Fershon Bullock, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
June 23
12:24 a.m.: Tyler Cody Smith, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:28 a.m.: Taylor Wayne Ray, 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:09 p.m.: Christy S. Powers, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
June 24
3:08 a.m.: Bradley Deon Vernon, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
Incidents
June 21
6:05 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:30 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.
June 22
1:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46.
6:13 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
11:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported at CR 1050 W. and 200 S.
June 23
1:40 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 60 E.
7:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5500 block of N. CR 800 E.
9:20 p.m.: Fight reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
June 24
3:47 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
June 21
6:05 a.m.: Illegal consumption by a minor reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
4:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
4:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
7:05 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of W. Third Street.
8:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
June 22
1:55 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
9:27 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
8:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
June 23
12:54 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
1:40 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:47 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Davis Street.
3:25 a.m. Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
2:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
3:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at Second and Ireland.
11:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
June 24
4:12 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
June 22
Noon: Controlled burn reported in the 3200 block of N. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 23
10:12 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 700 block of E. Montgomery Road.
Millhousen Fire Department
June 23
1:40 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 6100 block of S. CR 60 E.
