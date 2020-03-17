Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 16

10:16 a.m.: Joshua L. Hankins, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

2:19 p.m.: Sheldon Matthew Hearld, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested at 14th and Short on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.

6:39 p.m.: Jason A. James, 42, Mooresville, was arrested at Ireland and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

6:39 p.m.: Shawn Elizabeth Winchester, 38, Martinsville, was arrested at Ireland and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

March 13

5:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.

8:46 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 2800 block of W. CR 650 N.

March 14

8:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

March 15

9:41 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 126.

March 16

12:03 a.m.: Shots fired reported at Anderson and First.

10:16 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

5:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

9:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

Greensburg

Police Department

March 13

3:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

11:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.

March 14

9:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

March 15

1:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Vista Village.

2:09 a.m.: Dispute reported at Park Road and Creek Drive E.

6:18 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.

7:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. Bryant Street.

11:47 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.

March 16

2:28 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

6:15 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.

7:37 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Amrhein Drive.

10:16 a.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

2:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at 14th and Short.

2:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.

3:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.

5:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

6:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and McKee.

8:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Greenview and Lincoln.

9:49 p.m.: Threat/intimidation reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

New Point Marshal

March 14

4:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 850 E.

Westport Marshal

March 16

4:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.

4:37 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.

Tags

Recommended for you