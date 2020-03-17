Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 16
10:16 a.m.: Joshua L. Hankins, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
2:19 p.m.: Sheldon Matthew Hearld, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested at 14th and Short on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating while intoxicated.
6:39 p.m.: Jason A. James, 42, Mooresville, was arrested at Ireland and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:39 p.m.: Shawn Elizabeth Winchester, 38, Martinsville, was arrested at Ireland and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
March 13
5:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
8:46 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 2800 block of W. CR 650 N.
March 14
8:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
March 15
9:41 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 126.
March 16
12:03 a.m.: Shots fired reported at Anderson and First.
10:16 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
5:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
9:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
Greensburg
Police Department
March 13
3:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
11:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
March 14
9:43 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
March 15
1:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Vista Village.
2:09 a.m.: Dispute reported at Park Road and Creek Drive E.
6:18 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. Bryant Street.
11:47 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
March 16
2:28 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
6:15 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
7:37 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Amrhein Drive.
10:16 a.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
2:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at 14th and Short.
2:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
3:01 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.
5:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
6:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and McKee.
8:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported at Greenview and Lincoln.
9:49 p.m.: Threat/intimidation reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
New Point Marshal
March 14
4:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 850 E.
Westport Marshal
March 16
4:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
4:37 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.
