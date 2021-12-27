Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 22

5:43 a.m.: Christopher L. Linville, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and driving while suspended with a prior.

8:22 p.m.: Tilak Gautam, 19, Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 23

2:09 a.m.: Brandy Tahawnee Westerfeld, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:21 p.m.: Dustin Harley Fisher, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:18 p.m.: Christopher Wayne Landrum, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Dec. 24

11:51 p.m.: Ella F. Shepler, 67, Powell, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 26

4:17 p.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:13 p.m.: Jason Steven Ruble, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15% or more.

7;55 p.m.: Jeremy Wade Herd, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and minor in possession of alcohol.

8:15 p.m.: Kimberly Sue Jewell, 38, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.

8:15 p.m.: Robin Ethie Phillips, 46, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.

Greensburg Fire

Dec. 23

5:26 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 557 S. CR 150 W.

Dec. 24

8:20 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1176 S. CR 60 SW.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 22

3:04 p.m.: Tanner J. Reatherford, 19, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:37 p.m.: Nelson P. Venter, 42, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

