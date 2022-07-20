Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Adams Fire
July 18
3:55 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 550 N. and US Hwy. 421. Greensburg and St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Clarksburg Fire
July 18
11:26 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of Sycamore Street, Franklin County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 19
7:24 a.m.: Megan N. Springhart, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:48 p.m.: Anthony R. Salyers, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
