Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 7
11:26 a.m.: Michael Lynn Bower, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of home detention terms.
3:55 p.m.: James Robert Lee, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:57 p.m.: Troy Lee Thomas Jr., 29, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
May 8
8:44 p.m.: Charlene K. Gearlds, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
9:58 p.m.: Craig A. Houk II, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
May 9
8:21 a.m.: Bryce Jaden Bayless, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
8:21 a.m.: Thomas Richard Morgan Bowman, 23, Huntington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, failure to appear, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
2:04 p.m.: Shelbi Danielle Frederick, 20, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 10
1:51 a.m.: Jeffrey W. Butcher, 59, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 3
10:30 a.m.: Christina D. McGuire, 45, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:40 p.m.: Curtis B. Hokey, 19, Laurel, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
2 p.m.: Brian L. Judd, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
May 4
9 a.m.: Anthony D. Gouhin, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
10 a.m.: Travis B. Garrison, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
May 6
1:50 p.m.: Rhonda K. Lutz, 55, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
2:33 p.m.: Tina M. Barnard, 48, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
May 8
6:37 p.m.: Allen K. Coon, 37, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
9:35 p.m.: Glen A. Weston Jr., 29, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
11:19 p.m.: Latasha G. McLean, 30, Warsaw, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
11:19 p.m.: Virginia K. Ritter, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
May 9
11:19 p.m.: Christopher M. Hunley, 27, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 5
11:42 a.m.: Devin Alexander Carter, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, and possession of a syringe.
12:19 p.m.: Vicki Lynn Crosby, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, and possession of a controlled substance.
3:46 p.m.: Breeonna A. Mitchell, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
May 6
6:16 p.m.: Jacqueline Annette Anderson, 35, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
9:44 p.m.: Allen Craig Jr., 47, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 7
2:08 p.m.: Kyle Patrick Levi Burris, 35, Middletown, was arrested on two preliminary counts of counterfeiting.
2:16 p.m.: Tyler Wade August Hahn, 24, Shelbyville, was arrested on two counts of possession of meth, criminal recklessness, two counts of resisting, and carrying a handgun without a permit.
May 8
12:51 a.m.: Bruce Edward Allen, 36, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:19 a.m.: Robert Gene Farley, 74, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.
11:44 a.m.: Tonya S. Arnold, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:02 p.m. : Jamie Dawon, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing and possession of a syringe as well as an unspecified warrant.
12:28 p.m.: William Scott Wagoner, 50, Sullivan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, sale of a Schedule I, II or III drug, false informing, and driving while suspended.
