Information provided by area law enforcement agencies.

Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Nov. 4

7:38 a.m.: Property damage reported in the 500 block of E. Boehringer.

8:12 a.m.: Property damage reported in the 100 block of Fitch Ave.

5:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Nov. 4

8:28 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in he 27,000 block of McQueen Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 4

11:06 a.m.: Justin Dean Embree, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and public intoxication.

12:25 p.m.: Clinton Cole Johnson Jr., 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:03 p.m.: Wendy Nanette McKinney, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.

10 p.m.: Jonathan Michael Amspaugh, 26, Union, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.

10:08 p.m.: Frank John, 46, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 5

8:37 p.m.: Larry Junior Clark, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Nov. 4

8:34 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of E. CR 800 N.

1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.

4:19 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 450 S.

5:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 60 E. and 400 S.

6:11 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 9400 block of E. CR 750 N.

7:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.

Nov. 5

2:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 450 S.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 4

7:51 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.

11:12 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway St.

3:44 p.m. Injury accident reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave.

Nov. 5

5:15 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Jorim Drive.

6:12 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway St.

4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Washington St.

New Point Fire Dept.

Nov. 5

6:18 p.m.: Fire/mutual aid reported in the 2000 block of S. County Line Road.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 4

4:26 p.m.: Fight reported on S. Main St., Versailles.

Nov. 5

11:26 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of S. Buckeye St., Osgood.

12:08 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Buckeye St., Osgood.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 4

2:37 p.m.: Anthony Gregg Reisert, 35, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a syringe.

5:16 p.m.: Trent Stephen Hinsky, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.

10:20 p.m.: Trentin Michael Hollin, 19, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Nov. 5

4:33 p.m.: Curtis Patrick Hilt, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

Westport Town Marshal

Nov. 5

11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. CR 1000 S.

2:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 450 S.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you