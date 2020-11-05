Information provided by area law enforcement agencies.
Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 4
7:38 a.m.: Property damage reported in the 500 block of E. Boehringer.
8:12 a.m.: Property damage reported in the 100 block of Fitch Ave.
5:14 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of Woodside Court.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Nov. 4
8:28 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in he 27,000 block of McQueen Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 4
11:06 a.m.: Justin Dean Embree, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and public intoxication.
12:25 p.m.: Clinton Cole Johnson Jr., 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:03 p.m.: Wendy Nanette McKinney, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.
10 p.m.: Jonathan Michael Amspaugh, 26, Union, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.
10:08 p.m.: Frank John, 46, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 5
8:37 p.m.: Larry Junior Clark, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 4
8:34 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of E. CR 800 N.
1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.
4:19 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 450 S.
5:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 60 E. and 400 S.
6:11 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 9400 block of E. CR 750 N.
7:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.
Nov. 5
2:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 450 S.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 4
7:51 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.
11:12 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway St.
3:44 p.m. Injury accident reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave.
Nov. 5
5:15 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Jorim Drive.
6:12 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway St.
4:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Washington St.
New Point Fire Dept.
Nov. 5
6:18 p.m.: Fire/mutual aid reported in the 2000 block of S. County Line Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 4
4:26 p.m.: Fight reported on S. Main St., Versailles.
Nov. 5
11:26 a.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of S. Buckeye St., Osgood.
12:08 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Buckeye St., Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 4
2:37 p.m.: Anthony Gregg Reisert, 35, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a syringe.
5:16 p.m.: Trent Stephen Hinsky, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.
10:20 p.m.: Trentin Michael Hollin, 19, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Nov. 5
4:33 p.m.: Curtis Patrick Hilt, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving under the influence.
Westport Town Marshal
Nov. 5
11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. CR 1000 S.
