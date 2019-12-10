Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 9
4:27 p.m.: Myron L. Beckner, 66, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
11:52 p.m.: Krista Marie Campbell, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on preliminary charges of possession of meth and public intoxication by drugs.
Dec. 10
12:43 a.m.: Timothy J. Fugate, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Washington Street on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal trespass.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 9
8:13 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
9:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
2:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
7:30 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
9:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:59 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.Dec. 10
2:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 9
