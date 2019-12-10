Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 9

4:27 p.m.: Myron L. Beckner, 66, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

11:52 p.m.: Krista Marie Campbell, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on preliminary charges of possession of meth and public intoxication by drugs.

Dec. 10

12:43 a.m.: Timothy J. Fugate, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Washington Street on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal trespass.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 9

8:13 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.

9:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

2:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

7:30 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

9:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

11:59 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.Dec. 10

2:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 9

