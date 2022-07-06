Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 5
6:41 p.m.: Charles Neal Arbuckle, 30, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 30
7:19 p.m.: Joshua L. McKinney, 43, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
7:19 p.m.: Alyssa N. Napier, 28, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
July 1
6:18 p.m.: Timothy J. Burtschy, 52, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 2
4:30 p.m.: Shelby A. Stout, 35, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
6:56 p.m.: Anthony W. Burkhart, 70, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 3
5:34 p.m.: Sandra L. Baker, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:56 p.m.: Dwayne H. Littleton, 47, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry, intimidation, invasion of privacy, and criminal mischief.
July 4
4:25 p.m.: Austin R. Gabbard, 35, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and neglect of a dependant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 5
2:14 a.m.: Zachary T. Elza, 30, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 6
2:18 a.m.: Scotty R. Binion, 47, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:27 a.m.: Todd W. Bradley, 59, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
