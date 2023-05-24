Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 22
10 p.m.: Leah C. Shields, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 23
6:31 p.m.: Terri Danyelle Davis, 35, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and marijuana cultivation.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 21
12:37 a.m.: Traci L. Kashyap, 49, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:35 a.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 37, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.
4:15 p.m.: David E. Jackson, 41, Springfield, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
4:15 p.m.: Dustin G. Smith, 25, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charge of possession of meth.
May 22
1:50 a.m.: Tracy L. Kashyap, 49, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
4:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Petro Truck Stop, 1409 S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire also dispatched.
8:57 p.m.: James S. Elliott, 49, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
