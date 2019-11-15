Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 14
7:47 a.m.: Austin David Pettit, 21, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:28 p.m.: James A. Alverson, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish as well as an unspecified warrant.
9:05 p.m.: Nathan Adam McCarter, 27, Martinsville, was arrested in the 300 block of S. East Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
12:57 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Scott Street.
3:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.
4:05 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of N. CR 750 W.
5:30 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 14
9:18 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of E. Greensburg Commons.
2:38 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
3:52 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.
9:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Nov. 14
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 14
9:39 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of S. Maureen Road.
