Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 7
12:53 p.m.: Out of county fire reported in the 26,000 block of Stipps Hill Road.
Jan. 8
9:14 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4408 E. Sunny Lane, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Casy Oliger. The Greensburg and New Point fire departments were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Jan. 7
11:34 a.m.: Kevin R. Hancock, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:40 p.m.: Matthew S. Tatman, 37, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
9:32 p.m.: Ricky W. Carroll, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:32 p.m.: Karen B. Welch, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 9
5:44 p.m.: Darrin P. Wurtz, 51, Batesville, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
7:07 p.m.: Donald Lee Reeves, 60, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been ajudged a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Jan. 10
12:56 a.m.: Clinton M. Garrett, 44, Fort Wayne, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and resisting.
12:56 a.m.: Alexis Danielle Houston, 31, Fort Wayne, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, resisting, reckless driving, and operating without ever having obtained a license, second offense.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 5
1:18 p.m.: Brian A. Torbeck, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
3:41 p.m.: Johnathon A. Burbridge, 30, Elizabethtown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:41 p.m.: Elijah B. Paul, 42, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 6
9:45 a.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 53, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of a controlled substance.
3 p.m.: Marisa M. Keyser, 22, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
3:10 p.m.: Brandon L. Conn, 20, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Jan. 7
10:23 a.m.: Vickie J. Worthington, 50, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 8
3:44 a.m.: Katrina R. Blair, 50, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:29 p.m.: Jamie S. Robinson, 42, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 10
10:47 a.m.: Kelly M. Neville, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 7
2:15 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 405 W. First Street.
2:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 532 N. Franklin Street.
5:18 p.m.: Water rescue reported in the 600 block of W. CR 400 S. The Letts and Millhousen fire departments were also dispatched.
Jan. 8
6:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
Millhousen Fire
Jan. 8
12:15 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of S. CR 60 E.
Westport Fire
Jan. 8
9:50 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 3800 block of S. CR 60 E.
