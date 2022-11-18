Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Nov. 17

10:10 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 11160 Tuggle Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 16

5:37 a.m.: Samuel D. Glenn, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10 p.m.: Alyssa Nicole Haggblom, 22, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Nov. 17

8:18 a.m.: Troy James Pierce, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

12:26 p.m.: Joseph A. Smothers, 32, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, shoplifting and possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

Nov. 16

11:41 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at milemarker 143. New Point Fire also dispatched.

7:44 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 250 W. and Base Road.

10 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 132.

Nov. 17

6:05 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4261 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. Tax records indicate this property is owned by the Janet R. Black Living Trust. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.

1:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 929 E. Colonial Manor Drive.

New Point Fire

Nov. 16

9:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2418 S. 500 E., Greensburg.

St. Paul Fire

Nov. 17

1:33 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan and 300 N.

