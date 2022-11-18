Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 17
10:10 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 11160 Tuggle Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 16
5:37 a.m.: Samuel D. Glenn, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10 p.m.: Alyssa Nicole Haggblom, 22, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 17
8:18 a.m.: Troy James Pierce, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
12:26 p.m.: Joseph A. Smothers, 32, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, shoplifting and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 16
11:41 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at milemarker 143. New Point Fire also dispatched.
7:44 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 250 W. and Base Road.
10 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 132.
Nov. 17
6:05 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4261 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. Tax records indicate this property is owned by the Janet R. Black Living Trust. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.
1:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 929 E. Colonial Manor Drive.
New Point Fire
Nov. 16
9:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2418 S. 500 E., Greensburg.
St. Paul Fire
Nov. 17
1:33 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan and 300 N.
