Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 7
12:25 p.m.: Lequita Denise Collins, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
4:55 p.m.: Bryce Clifton Thacker, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:40 p.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a hypodermic syringe/needle.
11:54 p.m.: Tammy L. Foster, 60, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46 on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Jan. 7
3:31 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 7
3:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Jorim Drive.
3:33 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
4:19 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
5:19 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:15 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.
