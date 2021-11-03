Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 1
1:32 p.m.: Ricky Ray Hazelgrove, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Nov. 2
1:34 a.m.: Rea D. Frazier, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:45 p.m.: Andrew Zane Jarrell, 28, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 1
2 p.m.: Michael J. Allen, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Nov. 2
5:10 p.m.: Kenneth J. Epperson, 22, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 2
1:04 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported at Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street, Greensburg.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 28
6:30 p.m.: Kole A. Morris, 25, Laconia, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
