Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 23
9:03 a.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:10 p.m.: Tiffany N. Fox, 32, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
5:47 p.m.: Joseph G. Yantiss, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 24
11:15 p.m.: Alex Michael Newell, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, resisting, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
April 25
1:52 a.m.: Michael Dante Melcher, 47, Edinburgh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
1:52 a.m.: Joshua Jai Woodruff, 43, Elizabethtown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:25 a.m.: James Patrick Carlisle, 38, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
12:35:52 04/23/21 Crimes Ag Child reported in the 4300 block of E SHADY LN, GREENSBURG.
05:34:47 04/24/21 Crash Pd STATE RD 46 / 700 E, GREENSBURG.
01:52:38 04/25/21 Fight 1314 W MAIN ST; WALLPES KEG, GREENSBURG.
13:21:03 04/25/21 Theft 2980 S COUNTY RD 700 W, GREENSBURG.
13:28:01 04/25/21 Fire Structure 201 S WALNUT ST, WESTPORT.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 22
10 a.m.: William H. LIttrell, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:30 p.m.: Richard D. Estridge Jr., 55, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
April 23
10:45 a.m.: Thomas J. Whipple, 60, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11 a.m.: Anthony D. Gouhin, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:40 p.m.: Nathaniel K. Thomas, 33, Bath, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 26
7:45 a.m.: Trenton A. Bowling, 26, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of adult battery involving someone less than 14 years old.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
21:11:29 04/23/21 FIRE INVEST 604 W ELEVENTH ST, GREENSBURG.
17:37:41 04/25/21 FIRE CNTRL BURN 301 W BASE RD.
Greensburg Police Dept.
07:13:10 04/23/21 Theft 805 E RANDALL ST; KEVINS MINI STORAGE, GREENSBURG.
20:46:27 04/23/21 Drugs / Invest 322 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.
22:02:42 04/23/21 Shots Fired 1917 N NIGHTINGALE DR, GREENSBURG.
22:06:05 04/23/21 Shots Fired 702 W EIGHTH ST, GREENSBURG.
01:52:38 04/25/21 Fight 1314 W MAIN ST; WALLPES KEG, GREENSBURG.
09:24:16 04/25/21 Crash Lsa 707 W ELEVENTH ST, GREENSBURG.
09:49:16 04/25/21 Drugs / Invest BROADWAY / CENTRAL, GREENSBURG.
21:08:18 04/25/21 G21-03343 Drugs / Invest 518 W MAIN ST , GREENSBURG.
22:01:07 04/25/21 G21-03345 Fight 935 E COLONIAL , GREENSBURG.
Letts Fire Dept.
12:58:46 04/23/21 FIRE MUTUAL AID 2408 E LINCOLN VILLAGE ; BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY.
13:28:01 04/25/21 FIRE STRUCTURE 201 S WALNUT ST, WESTPORT.
Millhousen Fire Dept.
13:28:01 04/25/21 FIRE STRUCTURE 201 S WALNUT ST, WESTPORT.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 23
5:04 p.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, dealing meth, possession of meth, and conspiracy.
April 24
2:44 p.m.: Deana Kay Lauderdale, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
4:31 p.m.: Salvador Valdez Nicholson Jr., 20, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana possession of paraphernalia, theft/receiving stolen property, and carrying an unlawful handgun.
April 26
3:47 a.m.: Jennifer Dee Coomer, 47, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal trespass, resisting, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.
Westport Fire Dept.
13:28:01 04/25/21 FIRE STRUCTURE 201 S WALNUT ST, WESTPORT.
Westport Marshal
09:27:17 04/23/21 Crash Pd 107 E MAIN ST, WESTPORT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.