If you follow the news of the day which, unfortunately, not as many people do in terms of the print media these days, you may or may not be aware that a few weeks ago the president proposed paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children in the process of sneaking into this county over $400,000 dollars each for the alleged distress they people suffered in the process of sneaking in. Absurd!
The amount may be a little higher than $400,000, but think about the implications associated with this radical proposal. But Biden may have come to his senses, according to a recent article in The New York Times. “Representatives of the migrant families and government officials had discussed giving families $450,000 for each member affected by former President Donald J. Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy, which led to the separation of about 5,500 children from their parents, according to people familiar with the matter. But when asked … about compensating the migrants, Mr. Biden denied the option was on the table.” Obviously, denying the option is on the table and saying the option is actually off the table are two different things. The article in the Times, by the way, was written by Zolon Kanno-Youngs on November 3.
“Mr. Biden made the comment as he took questions after touting the forthcoming availability of vaccines for children. The remark was swiftly condemned by the American Civil Liberties Union, which is negotiating on behalf of the separated families.
“If he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families,” Anthony Romero, the executive director the A.C.L.U., said in a statement. ‘We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions ‘criminal’ in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration.’”
Here’s one implication of such a plan: Do you think being handed nearly half-million dollars per illegal migrant with children might just be an incentive for more families to try to cross our southern border? If the story is correct, a family of three would be handed $1,350,000 if their child was separated from his or her parents as part of the immigration process!
Nevertheless, the story goes on to say: “In the negotiations with the administration, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, lawyers representing the migrants have argued that the United States government wronged the families by separating parents from children. In addition to financial compensation, the A.C.L.U. is also trying to reach a settlement with the government that would provide, among other things, a pathway for the families to remain in the United States and receive social services.” This makes it sound like the best way to get ahead in this country is to sneak into it and then sue to receive entitlements that ordinarily would only be considered for American citizens – not illegal aliens who obviously aren’t citizens. That makes no sense at all.
Now, on top of all the foregoing absurdity, Kanno-Youngs writes, “The Biden administration’s handling of rising illegal border crossings has received criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. To contend with the record number of crossings, Mr. Biden has continued to use a Trump-era border policy that rapidly turns away many migrants at the border without providing them a chance to ask for asylum in the United States. The administration has said the policy is necessary to contain the ongoing pandemic.” One is bound to ask how many illegal aliens have already gotten into the US without being vaccinated against the COVID virus? The best estimates I could find suggest that between 10 and 12 million illegal aliens have entered this country and none of them were vaccinated against the virus.
On top of that, if illegal aliens do end up being rewarded for entering this country improperly, like wading across the Rio Grande and simply disappearing into the underbrush, won’t that incentivize even more to make the trip north to this land of milk and honey? One would certainly thing so.
Although President Biden denied that individual payments of $450,000 was true, according to Forbes, “Biden didn’t entirely deny that a settlement was in the works though.” Personally, I think any payment to illegal aliens is out of line. Emma Lazarus wrote the famous poem that is inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty. It does not read as follows: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door and I’ll open my purse to give everyone a cash handout for coming.”
That’s —30— for this week.
