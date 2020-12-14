Reid Health has been designated by the Indiana Department of Health as one of the sites to distribute the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine once given emergency approval, anticipated mid-December.
The health system expects to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to target frontline healthcare workers as part of "Phase 1A" of a statewide vaccination program. Reid's area of responsibility for the two-part vaccination process will be for workers in four counties -- Wayne, Union, Fayette and Randolph. The doses are for the initial round of a two-part vaccination that must be administered 21 days apart to be effective.
Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Reid Health, said a collaborative team that includes the health department officials from those four counties are developing a plan for administering the vaccines, including determining the number of targeted workers in the region. Dr. Huth will be eligible for the vaccine because he works part-time caring for patients in local long-term care facilities and he plans to be first in line to set an example. "I want people to know we can be confident the vaccine is safe and encourage those who work with high-risk patients to plan to get it as soon as it is made available."
Dr. Huth believes "vaccine hesitancy" will be the biggest hurdle. "The vaccine trials and testing processes were not compromised. No one should be apprehensive about taking this vaccine," he said. The Pfizer/BioNTech version of the vaccine has been found to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials, something the developers were celebrating this week. It also seems to have some common vaccine side effects of headache, fatigue and injection site pain, according to some of the approximately 40,000 people who have received it in clinical trials.
He also doesn't know how far the initial supply will go in reaching the targeted staff members in the region. He is working with area health departments to finalize the estimate of how many workers would be involved in this phase.
The distribution process is being worked out by the collaborative team. The vaccine requires a special freezer for storage, which Reid Health has purchased and installed in the Reid Pharmacy.
Because of the initial limitation of the supply, those who provide direct care for Covid-positive patients will be among the first targeted at the direction of state and federal health officials. Others include long-term care facilities, EMS teams and frontline public health officers. The state designated 50 hospitals and health systems for distribution as soon as final approvals are given.
"This is awesome news, especially considering the surge we are experiencing now in our region," Dr. Huth said. "A successful vaccine offers hope we can turn this pandemic around and move toward a more normal time. But it will take a while to get enough people vaccinated, so we have to keep practicing the usual precautions in order to protect the vulnerable."
The phased plan calls for high-risk healthcare workers to receive vaccines first. Phase 1B would aim to "protect the vulnerable" by targeting people at high risk based on the latest evidence at the time - likely to include age and those with chronic health conditions.
Phase 2 would include people living in group homes, correctional facilities or shelters, and people who work in settings where social distancing isn't possible and transmission risk is high. The final Phase 3 would be for general public vaccination.
Dr. Huth reiterated that the speed of development should not deter anyone from questioning the process. "The speed is mainly because the scientists were able to build on prior existing coronavirus research and because the Food and Drug Administration has made finding a solution to this worldwide pandemic its top priority."
