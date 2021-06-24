St. LOUI, MO. - The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants for the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader Program.
The Young Leader Program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and ASA, is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture. The women and men who participate in this program will be the leaders that shape the future of agriculture.
Phase I of the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader program will take place Nov. 30–Dec. 3, 2021, at Corteva’s Global Business Center in Johnston, Iowa. The program continues March 8–12, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.
“The ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leader program has made a lasting and extremely important mark on the soybean industry,” ASA President Kevin Scott said. “The Young Leader program identifies and helps develop future grower-leaders for our industry while helping participants create meaningful and lifelong relationships with growers from across the U.S. and Canada. Through my son and daughter-in-law’s participation in the program, I’ve seen firsthand how the Young Leader training provides participants with the tools and knowledge they need to be successful leaders. We are grateful to Corteva Agriscience for continuing to invest in the future of agriculture.”
Soybean-growing couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information, and the development of a strong peer network. Interested spouses, even if not employed full-time on the farm, are encouraged to attend and will be active participants in all elements of the program.
ASA, the Grain Farmers of Ontario, and Corteva Agriscience will work with the 26 soy state affiliates to identify the top producers to represent their states as part of this program.
“Soybean farmers are working hard every day to provide food and agricultural products that meet the growing needs of consumers in the United States, Canada, and all over the world. It is critical that their voices be heard as governments, society and other stakeholders work to shape policies and programs that support agriculture and rural communities,” Matt Rekeweg, U.S. Industry Affairs Leader, Corteva Agriscience, said. “We are proud to continue our support for the ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leader Program, which is developing the next generation of grower leaders and advocates for agriculture in North America and around the globe.”
Applications are being accepted online now. Interested applicants should click here for additional program information and to apply.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.