SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republicans agree with President Joe Biden on some elements of COVID-19 relief, according to Indiana Sen. Todd Young, but he emphasizes there's still a gulf between the sides over issues such as raising the minimum wage.
Young conducted a virtual news conference Tuesday after he joined nine other Republican Senators for a meeting Monday night in the Oval Office with Biden. The president has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package, while Republicans have suggested a slimmed down aid package.
Young said the sides agree on providing more funding for vaccine manufacturing and implementation, as well as further assisting some businesses and aiding schools so that students can return to in-person instruction.
But there are disagreements over additional funding for state governments, increasing the child tax credit after it was recently enlarged, and raising the earned income tax credit, Young said.
Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, which is included in Biden's plan, is also a sticking point, Young told reporters.
He stressed that some of those issues deserve a debate, but not necessarily during a pandemic relief discussion.
“These are all very important policy issues, but I can't see that they have much if anything to do with COVID, and inclusion in a COVID package will inhibit our ability in a bipartisan way to come behind the COVID package, as we have five times in a row, and quickly get it out the door,” Young said.
He referenced bipartisanship several times during the press conference, and said that following the events of Jan. 6 and after listening to Biden's inaugural address, he believed there was momentum building for Democrats and Republicans to work across the aisle.
But Young noted that Biden's stimulus proposal seemed to be contrary to his statements of unity, though he emphasized the president's willingness to meet with Republicans in the Oval Office was a step in the right direction.
Both plans call for direct payments to individuals, but they different in the amounts and the income levels for qualification.
Under Biden's plan, individuals earning $75,000 or less would qualify for a $1,400 payment and married couples earning $150,000 or less would qualify for $2,400. The payments would phase out for individuals earning $87,000.
The Republican senators' proposal seeks $1,000 checks per individual, but would phase out payments beginning with those who earn $40,000 and would cap at $50,000.
Another difference in the plans is the length of an extension of unemployment benefits.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, according to the Associated Press, said after Monday's meeting that Biden “will not slow down work on this urgent crisis response, and will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment.”
Young was also asked about the pending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Young said he's received a lot of feedback from Hoosiers, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as others about the trial.
“I'm hearing that President Trump is now a private citizen. There are other other avenues for those who want to hold him to certain charges. There are other venues for that, like the federal court system,” he said.
With the country facing an “extraordinary time” due to the pandemic, Young said he doesn't want to spend much time on the trial.
“I think it's very important that we focus intently on COVID response, on economic recovery, on making sure our children, especially our lower income youth...receive the sorts of education they deserve so they can meaningfully participate in this economy,” the Senator said.
When questioned about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who has been chided by members of Congress for her conspiracy-linked views, Young said there should be “no debate” about her.
“She's nutty. She's an embarrassment to our party,” he stated. “There's no place for her in the Republican Party, there ought to be no place, nor should there be a place for her in the Democratic Party.”
Young was also asked if he's worried about how his willingness to meet with Biden might affect his future, specifically if he's concerned he might face a stiff challenge in the 2022 primary if he decides to seek another term.
He said Hoosiers will “judge me by my results” and that he's not worried about what will happen next year.
“Unlike some career politicians who are wedded to their titles and their positions, I've got a good life,” Young said. “I'm a proud Republican. I'm a proud conservative. My voting record is demonstrative of that, but I make no apologies for doing what's best for Hoosiers if it involves cooperation with Democrats.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.