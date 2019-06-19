INDIANAPOLIS—A nine-year member of the Indiana General Assembly will be vacating his House seat to take a new job that takes him out of the district.
Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Harford City, said he is resigning effective July 31 to take a new position with the Community Health Network in Indianapolis. His district includes all of Blackford County and parts of Delaware, Grant, and Wells County.
Mahan graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked as an insurance agent for State Farm, as chief deputy sheriff and sheriff of Blackford County, and as a patrolman for the Hartford City Police Department.
He was first elected to the House in the 2010 election. During his time in the General Assembly, he authored bills on government efficiency and transparency and he has been an advocate for a bill that outlines a new protocol on treating sepsis.
Mahan was on multiple committees, including Courts and Criminal Code; Family, Children, and Human Affairs; and Insurance. He was also the head of the Government and Regulatory Reform Committee for three years.
No word yet on when the Republican Party will hold a caucus vote for the position or who possible candidates yet.
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.