INDIANAPOLIS—On a November day last year, Mike Frey of Terre Haute found his 18-year-old son lying dead in his backyard.
He never thought Cade would kill himself.
“We don’t know how he came to that point,” Frey said. “We had no idea that he was capable of anything like this.”
Cade was a great kid who was always smiling, Frey said.
“We’re at a loss still. He was really my kid. We did everything together … He was a mini-me, basically.”
One of Frey’s local legislators—Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute—authored Senate Bill 19 in reaction to Cade’s death. The bill was passed by a Senate committee earlier this month and is on the second-reading agenda for the full Senate Thursday, which means it could receive a vote by the full Senate as soon as next week.
“I really just started looking at the numbers and was kind of startled at how high the teen suicide numbers are in Indiana,” Ford said.
The bill, co-authored by Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, would require Indiana schools to print suicide and human trafficking hotline numbers on student identification cards.
Last week, the Senate Committee on Family and Children’s Services approved the bill with a 7-2 vote.
The bill applies only to middle and high schools. If it’s passed, schools will be required to print local, state and national hotline numbers as well as the National Human Trafficking Hotline on their student ID cards. The numbers could be printed directly onto the cards or attached as stickers. The bill doesn’t mandate that schools invest in new student IDs—it simply requires that schools that already issue them comply.
“It’s something that’ll be right there,” Ford said. “Maybe a friend or loved one could see it and help them get the resources they need.”
Ford said COVID-19 is putting a strain on young students.
“When we’re in this time of COVID, I think we’re certainly seeing an unprecedented time of isolation,” Ford said. “I really worry about kids’ mental health in the next few years.”
Crider said having the numbers on cards would allow kids to get support more quickly, so it could save lives. He knows people like Frey who have lost their children to suicide.
“I know that that’s a devastating thing for a family,” Crider said. “The goal is to stop what starts out as a decision from taking action and becoming a really tragic situation.”
Some have raised concerns that some kids may be left out, given that not all schools issue ID cards, but Crider said it’s more important to focus on the kids this legislation could help.
“Right now, we know that we’ve got too many suicides,” Crider said. “People that prefer to do nothing shouldn’t be legislators.”
Public school ID use varies
The degree to which Indiana middle and high school students utilize student ID cards varies widely. Students at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster use them for lunch. In Terre Haute, Booker T. Washington High School students use them for lunch and the library. Cowan Junior/Senior High School in Muncie and Lanesville Junior/Senior High School in Harrison County issue them, but Lanesville students don’t use them during the school day. Students at Tell City Junior/Senior High School and Whitley County’s Whitko High School don’t receive cards.
Two schools, Austin Middle School and Wawasee Middle School, aren’t using them because of disruptions caused by COVID-19. Students at Austin are taking all their classes in the same room to limit the spread of the virus, while a third of Wawasee’s students were absent on picture day because they were quarantining, so the school decided not to bother with cards.
Shoals Middle School Principal Austin Malone said teen suicide is a recurring topic in his community. He said the proposed law could make an impact among his students because his school deals with a case of suicide ideation about once a month.
“That’s a great idea. I’m all for anything that keeps kids safe,” Malone said. “I can’t think of any reason not to—the more information the better.”
Malone agreed the cards would provide vital information more quickly than a Google search.
“I think it’s viable. It’s true that some students do lose their IDs, but for the ones that don’t, that’s just another access point,” Malone said.
Although his students don’t carry ID cards, they are issued plastic cards for their school laptops. Malone said he will consider putting the hotline numbers on these cards.
Suicide hotline use increases
Signed in October 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act established a new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Starting no later than July 2022, 988 will be the new number for the hotline.
The 2022 deadline allows the Federal Communications Commission to troubleshoot technical issues and ensure smooth implementation. The current number, 1-800-273-TALK, has seen a rise in call volume in recent years, npr.org finds.
When someone calls the line, they are directed to the nearest of around 170 crisis centers, where agents try to dissuade them from taking their life. Linesforlife.org reports that call centers can de-escalate about 95% of calls, meaning the caller is not directed to 911.
