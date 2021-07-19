ST. CHARLES, ILL. – As the agriculture industry continues to prepare for a return to live events and farm shows this summer, Farm Progress – the 180-year-old agriculture publisher and farming information powerhouse – says that all signs point to a strong rural economy and even stronger interest from ag business leaders, as well as farmers, in getting back together at in-person events.
“The ag community has not come together in person since early 2020,” Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events with Farm Progress, said. “Our surveys show that up to 85 percent of farmers who have visited Farm Progress Show or Husker Harvest Days in the past four years intend to visit in person again this year.” Farm Progress Show will be held in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31 – Sept. 2, 2021, with Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., Sept. 14-16, 2021.
Tourte says that several variables, including strong grain prices, record-low interest rates and growing exports, are contributing toward a positive outlook this summer for both farmers and ag businesses alike.
“Ag commodities are significantly over breakeven, meaning that farmers have a higher net income in 2021,” said Tourte. “This is good news for farmers and the industry that supports them,” he said. “This year’s summer farm shows offer an excellent opportunity to engage potentially ready-to-buy farmer-customers and provide further exposure to, and consideration for, new products, technologies and brands that are launching for the 2022 crop year.”
AgriMarketing magazine reported on June 22 that their Agri-Marketer Poll showed that a majority of respondents are planning to attend in-person events this summer. When asked, “Would you attend an in-person event in the next three months,” 56 percent of 118 respondents answered yes.
Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events director, says he is more and more optimistic about how visitors will experience this year’s shows. “There’s lots of excitement, support and anticipation from exhibitors. Farmers in the host states of Illinois and Nebraska are telling me that they’re looking forward to summer farm shows a little differently this year.”
About Farm Progress
As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80 percent of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85 percent of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at https://Marketing.FarmProgress.com.
