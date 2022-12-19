DEARBORN COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, a Sunman man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-74 in northeast Dearborn County.
The initial investigation by Trooper Brian Weigel, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, indicated that shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, a 2002 Saturn passenger car being driven by Justin D. Horton, age 29, Sunman, was traveling eastbound on I-74 near the 166 mile marker, west of West Harrison, Indiana.
For an unknown reason, Horton lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the median and then the westbound lanes of I-74 where it rolled multiple times. Horton was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. There were no other occupants of Horton’s vehicle.
Despite life saving measures from witnesses and first responders, Horton was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.
Justin Horton’s family has been notified.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Toxicology tests on the driver are pending at this time.
The westbound lanes of I-74 were closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and cleanup.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison Fire Department/EMS, New Trenton Fire Department, Dearborn County Coroners Office and Aligs Towing.
