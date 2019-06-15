INDIANAPOLIS—The relatively safe Republican seat in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District may have gotten a little more competitive with the announcement Friday by U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks that she will not seek re-election.
Brooks, a Carmel Republican first elected in 2012, sent an email saying she will not seek a fifth term because, after spending most of the last two decades in some kind of public service role, she is stepping back to spend more time with her family.
The Washington D.C.-based Cook Political Report immediately moved the seat from solid Republican to lean Republican, which means the nonpartisan group believes Democrats have a shot at winning the seat. Democrats had already been targeting Brooks in the lead-up to the 2020 election.
In a news release, Brooks said she was honored to serve Hoosiers in Congress and cited her work on national security, fighting the opioid epidemic and protecting victims of abuse among her accomplishments.
“This kind of work demands much. You’re never off the clock and there is always more work to be done,” she said. “At this point in my life, I’m ready to focus on the people who’ve done so much to support and care for me throughout my career: my husband David and our family and our dear friends.”
She is an author of seven laws that have been signed by President Trump and an eighth is pending. They cover substance abuse, mental health support to first responders and reforms to protect amateur athletes from sexual abuse. Brooks is currently chair of the House Ethics Committee where she worked to overhaul Congress’ response to sexual harassment in the workplace.
Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer issued a statement Friday calling Brooks an inspiration and said her career has been defined by her service to Hoosiers.
Brooks, 58, had previously served as a deputy mayor of Indianapolis in the administration of Steve Goldsmith and then was appointed as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana by President George W. Bush. Before being elected to Congress, she served as a senior vice president and general counsel for Ivy Tech Community College.
