RUSHVILLE - Rush County was moved to Travel Warning Red on Friday. Under Travel Warning Red, all travel is restricted to emergency personnel only.
Decatur and Jennings County were also designated Red, with nearby Ripley County designated Orange.
Despite the hard work of the city and county employees working on clearing the roads, most county roads were snow covered and drifting over as of late Friday afternoon.
With this warning, the Rush County Courthouse was closed Friday. The deadline to file to run for office in the upcoming election has been moved to noon on Monday.
Rushville's City Center was also closed Friday.
All citizens are called upon and directed to refrain from all travel, to comply with necessary emergency measures, to be cooperative with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
County residents are asked to restrict driving since emergency vehicles and road clearing trucks will continue to work on the snow and ice covered roads.
Law Enforcement officials are authorized to ticket unnecessary travelers.
The girls basketball sectional semifinal games have been rescheduled for Saturday. Rushville takes on South Dearborn in the first semifinal. Greensburg and Lawrenceburg play in the second semifinal.
The sectional championship is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Because of the recent two snow days, RCS will now be in session on Monday, Feb. 21, and on Friday, April 15.
Rushville Consolidated High School will use a Black Day schedule on Feb. 21, Feb. 22 will be a White Day, and April 15 will be a White Day.
