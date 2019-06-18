INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Indianapolis have signed a credit transfer agreement that will make it easier for students to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Under the new partnership, students can move seamlessly from the Associate of Science in Business Administration (TSAP) curriculum at Ivy Tech to the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration accelerated adult program at the University of Indianapolis. Designed for working adults, courses in UIndy’s accelerated programs meet face-to-face and online in eight-week sessions. Classes are offered in both the fall and spring semesters, as well as seven-week sessions during the summer.
Students from any Ivy Tech location are eligible to transfer and apply a minimum of 60 credit hours for admission with junior standing to the University of Indianapolis, provided they have a cumulative 2.0 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale and meet the definition of ‘adult learner’ per University policy.
“This is an excellent transfer opportunity for our students at Ivy Tech who want to complete their bachelor’s degree in business. Students will be assured that they won’t lose any credits after completing their associate degree. We are optimistic that we will soon have more 2+2 agreements with the University of Indianapolis,” said Russ Baker, vice president for academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College.
“This is another example of how the University of Indianapolis is working with partner institutions to solve community needs by providing students with lasting, valuable academic experiences. We look forward to welcoming new Greyhounds to campus,” added Executive Vice President and Provost Stephen H. Kolison, Jr.
Interested students can schedule an appointment with a UIndy adult learning enrollment counselor at 317-788-3294 or ALadmissions@uindy.edu.
About the University of Indianapolis
The University of Indianapolis, founded in 1902, is a private, liberal arts university located just a few minutes from downtown Indianapolis. UIndy is ranked among the top Midwest Universities by the U.S. News and World Report, with a diverse enrollment of more than 4,300 undergraduates, 1,400 graduate students and 400 continuing education students. The University offers a wide variety of study areas, including 100 undergraduate degrees, more than 40 master’s degree programs and five doctoral programs. More occupational therapists, physical therapists and clinical psychologists graduate from UIndy each year than any other state institution. With strong programs also in engineering, business and education, UIndy impacts its community by living its motto, “Education for Service.” www.uindy.edu.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.