US election security official highlights email threat

The Associated PressVendors of election security services and equipment ply the halls during a convention of secretaries of state in Santa Fe, N.M., one of whom is speaking with Republican Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan, center, hand raised, on Tuesday. An election security official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the convention warned top state election officials nationwide to safeguard against fraudulent “phishing” emails targeting state and local election workers. Such emails that appear as if they come from a legitimate source and contain links that, if clicked, can open up election data systems to manipulation or attacks.