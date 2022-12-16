INDIANAPOLIS - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Indiana State Director Dr. Terry Goodin announced it is investing $2.1 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across Indiana.
The climate change efforts we make today will benefit our future; this is why the Rural Energy for America Program is so vital. By investing in clean energy rural Hoosiers will be able to lower utility bills, reduce climate pollution, and help power future generations, Goodin stated.
USDARural Development Indiana is making 27 investments through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). This program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.It reflects themanyways USDA Rural Development helpsagricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs. For Example:
In Reynolds, BioTown Biogas will use a $249,999 grant to purchase and install a compressor system to generate renewable natural gas for sale into the transportation market. BioTown Biogas, a newly formed company, collects and cleans methane gas from dairy waste.
In North Manchester, Midwest Poultry will use a $249,999 grant to purchase and install an 828.5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) solar array for energy generation. This project will generate 1,030,012 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, and the business will realize $89,600 per year in savings. This project will save enough electricity to power 79 homes.
In Fort Branch, C&C Campbell Farms, LLC., will use a $176,574 grant to purchase and install a more energy-efficient grain drying system. The project is expected to save them $31,648 per year. It will replace 422,178 kilowatt-hours (kWh) (65 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough energy to power 60 homes.
In Portland, Minnich Poultry will use a $170,016 grant to purchase and install a 1.25 megawatt (MW) solar array. This project is anticipated to generate 1,440,239 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough energy to power 113 homes.
In Kingsbury, Kingsbury Elevator Inc. will use a $108,250 grant to purchase and install several solar arrays located in Kingsbury, Indiana. This project will save the producer $46,000 in annual energy costs by replacing 289,541 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough to power 22 homes.
USDA also announced today that it will make $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. This funding includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administrations historic legislative package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The deadline to apply for grants is March 31, 2023. Applications for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process. Additional information on the required materials and how to apply for the REAP program are available in the Dec 15, 2022, Federal Register.
This commitment to cleaner energy will help USDA Rural Development provide resources to reduce climate pollution and ensure that rural people and their communities have access to a clean, secure energy supply to keep people and economies prepared for the future.
-Information provided
