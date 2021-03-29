BROOKVILLE - Tuesday, March 30, is opening day for Franklin County’s new high volume walk-in vaccination center giving COVID-19 shots. Hundreds of appointments per day are available at the American Legion Hall, which is located at 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville, IN 47012.
Reid Health employees will give shots every Tuesday for six weeks from March 30 through May 4. They will have the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is for adults age 18+ years.
There are plenty of appointments available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. To register, visit https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/?utm_source=iterable.
Select “Reid Health Franklin Amer Lgn Pvax” as the location. Hoosiers may also call (765) 935-8484 to make an appointment. Phone lines are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
-Information provided.
