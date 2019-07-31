VEVAY – Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, a Switzerland County man was killed in a two vehicle crash on Ind. 156 east of Vevay.
The initial investigation by Trooper Matt Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated a 2013 Freightliner van being driven by Kenneth P. Shepard, 55, Vevay, was westbound on Ind. 156 near Plum Creek Road.
Shepard's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2016 Mack truck pulling a trailer being driven by Todd A. Marshall, 44, Richmond, that was eastbound on Ind. 156.
The vehicles collided in the middle of the roadway.
As a result of the collision, Shepard sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Switzerland County Coroners Office.
Marshall was not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Toxicology tests are pending on both drivers at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trp. Holley was assisted by the Switzerland County Sheriffs Department, Switzerland County EMS, Jeff/Craig Fire Department, and Switzerland County Coroners Office.
– Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.