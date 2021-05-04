WAYNE COUNTY -- Reid Health is now taking walk-ins at the health system's community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
The Kuhlman Center Vaccine Clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, that still can be done through the state website, ourshot.in.gov, using either the Firefox or Chrome web browser. If you need help getting an appointment, you can register directly with the Kuhlman Center clinic by calling (765) 935-8484 during regular operating hours.
"The Indiana Department of Health has urged health systems giving vaccinations to open up to walk-ins, and we're happy to do so," Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs for Reid Health, said. "We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get vaccinated."
Free vaccinations also currently are available through appointments at Reid's Urgent Care sites in Richmond (1501 Chester Blvd.) and Connersville (1475 E. State Road 44). The Reid Ready Care Clinic inside the Richmond Meijer store will begin giving shots Monday.
Vaccinations at the Urgent Cares are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The Ready Care Clinic will be open for shots 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There is no office fee or copay for vaccination-only visits at any of Reid's locations.
After an appointment has been made, a link will be sent to complete the registration. That information doesn't have to be filled out before arriving for a scheduled vaccination but doing so ahead of time will speed up the process.
Registration is preferred at the Urgent Care and Ready Care sites, but walk-ins are accepted.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated in Indiana, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for those ages 16-17. Reid's sites use the Pfizer product.
Parents or legal guardians of minor children who will be vaccinated need to be present at the child's appointment.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.