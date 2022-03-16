RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Public Library, 130 W. Third Street, is looking for 24 people to help solve a mystery.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, teams (you and a team of five other adults or sign up as an individual and be put in a group) will be given police files, evidence, eyewitness statements and other items pertinent to solving a fictional cold case.
The idea is to find the real killer. But who was it?
This isn’t a play or similar theatrical production. Library Director Nicole Kirchoff said there aren’t any actors, it’s more like an escape room but instead of trying to find a way out participants will be solving a mystery.
Seating is limited to 24 so don’t wait!
Register for your spot(s) online at rushvillelibrary.com or call the library at (765) 932-3496.
Refreshments will be provided for this event.
