GREENSBURG — To raise school spirit and allow students to participate in a program of giving back to their community, North Decatur High School administrators and students worked together to raise funding with which to make a $700 donation to local not-for-profits New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter and the Greensburg Community Bread of Life.
A school-wide search for a T-shirt logo that appropriately represented North Decatur High School Spirit was conducted, and Tyce Robbins and Brianna Ratliff’s designs were chosen as the winners.
The winning designs were submitted to Game Plan Graphics in Greensburg, from which a T-shirt design was compiled by artists there.
Through the kindness of local businesses Blackhawk Precision Ag, Don Meyer Ford, Infinite Seed Solutions, Top Notch Tool, Stone NAPA, Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance, Game Plan, H&R Block, and Kennelly & Meyer, the logo was printed on T-shirts and the T-shirts were sold.
“We sold 159 shirts from this, which was just great, and it helped this student body in a lot of ways,” said North Decatur High School Principal Debbie Reynolds. “Tyce and Brianna both won all-sports passes, which is a great deal.”
Before a recent convocation at North Decatur High School, representatives from Bread of Life and New Directions were presented checks resulting from this effort.
New Directions Executive Director Leslie Straight told the Daily News, “This T-shirt design is really neat. I went to Greensburg, so at heart I’m a pirate, but when you look at those bleachers of students — a sea of red spirit shirts — it makes me glad to know we’ve got amazing North Decatur students giving back to Decatur County!”
